Guangzhou Fermion Technology (Fermion) has received approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for FZ008-145.

A selective second-generation Nav1.8 inhibitor, FZ008-145 is designed to provide non-addictive pain relief.

This Nav1.8 target has been clinically validated in five acute pain and one chronic pain proof-of-concept studies.

Fermion founder and CEO Dr. Deco Deng said: “In comparison to other therapeutic areas, the central nervous system (CNS) domain presents limited therapeutic options. Existing medications demand improvements in efficacy and safety, addressing substantial unmet clinical needs.

“Our dedicated research and development efforts, supported by our Drug Studio AI platform, have focused on enhancing target selectivity and tissue targeting to minimize off-target effects, enabling the development of innovative and safer drugs.”

Fermion, which was founded in 2019, focuses on the central nervous system (CNS) domain, and specialises in developing drugs for autoimmune diseases and pain.

In October 2023, Fermion entered into an agreement with Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry, granting the latter exclusive rights to FZ008-145 in the Greater China region.

Under this agreement, Fermion retains rights outside of this region.

Fermion’s drug development strategy emphasises high target selectivity and tissue targeting to minimise off-target effects and improve drug safety.

The company’s Drug Studio AI drug development platform plays a crucial role in creating differentiated innovative drugs.

It has two drug candidates in pipeline to provide pain relief.

Alongside FZ008-145, Fermion’s lead pipeline, FZ002-037, has completed Phase I clinical trials and is set to commence Phase II concept validation POC trials. This positions FZ002-037 as the second globally and the first in China clinical drug targeting the same Nav1.8.

Fermion’s pipelines focus on innovative pain relief targets, SSTR4 and Nav1.8.