Merck has initiated commercial manufacturing of its first Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)-compliant manufacturing line for cell culture media (CCM) in China.

The new line, representing an investment of nearly €6.6m ($7.1m), is located at the Life Science Center in Nantong.

This development is aimed at meeting the increasing local demand for high-quality custom CCM, critical in the production of biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and new therapeutics.

The commercialisation of the Nantong facility’s production line will allow Chinese customers to access established range of custom CCM products and services of Merck.

Merck’s in-house formulation expertise will aid in creating CCM tailored to customers’ specific processes, thereby enhancing the consistency and efficiency of biomanufacturing operations.

The GMP facility in Nantong ensures that media components are sourced from qualified suppliers, facilitating a seamless transition from pilot to commercial-scale cell culture production.

The tailor-made dry powder CCM products, alongside customised technical and operational assistance of Merck will aid local biopharma manufacturers to optimise their processes and accelerate time to market.

The local production is expected to significantly reduce product lead times for Chinese cusstomers.

Merck’s Life Science business extends beyond CCM, offering a comprehensive range of products and solutions to both local and global biopharma customers, including cell lines, bioreactors, filters, resins, chromatographic, pharmaceutical raw materials, and excipients.

Merck China Life Science business sector managing director Roy Wu said: “This investment further expands Merck’s footprint and capabilities in China, showcasing our commitment to the development of the local biopharma industry.

“The new cell culture media manufacturing line is a positive proof of our commitment to improve patient care by leveraging our innovative spirit and global network of expertise.”