Ring Therapeutics has entered into new strategic partnerships with the Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR) and the Singapore Eye Research Institute (SERI) to enhance research and development (R&D) efforts in the biomedical sciences sector.

The partnership aims to accelerate the development of new treatments for eye diseases (ophthalmology) and cancer (oncology) as well as enhance the technologies for their production.

This deal also combines the complementary expertise in scale-up manufacturing, driving scientific breakthroughs and technological progress.

Through the deal, the parties also aim to create gene therapy R&D efforts in Singapore, Ring Therapeutics noted.

Ring Therapeutics CEO Tuyen Ong said: “The strategic benefits for the company are profound and span the entirety of the platform, from early discovery work where we plan to characterise novel anellovirus genomes to enable ophthalmology and oncology applications, to indication portfolio expansion via the testing of novel payloads across multiple therapeutic areas, to enhancing process performance for our next-generation manufacturing platform.

“Through engaging a global ecosystem of R&D experts, these partnerships will further expand the potential of our Anellogy platform and aim to accelerate the clinical translation of our AnelloVector therapeutics.”

In March 2023, Ring Therapeutics raised $86.5m in a Series C funding round to develop next-generation programmable medicines.

This investment round took the company’s total funds raised so far to $230m.

The funding round saw participation from a diverse group of investors, including Alexandria Venture Investments, Altitude Life Science Ventures, CJ Investment, and Ring’s founder Flagship Pioneering.

Other contributors included Invus, Kyowa Kirin, Partners Investment, and funds and accounts advised by T Rowe Price Associates, along with UPMC Enterprises.