Perceive Pharma has secured $15m in a Series A funding round to expedite neuroprotective therapeutic development in glaucoma and other indications.

Investors for the funding round include Johnson & Johnson Innovation, Deerfield Management, Catalio Capital Management, Braidwell, the Retinal Degeneration Fund, and GV.

The company is dedicated to advancing neuroprotective pathways discovered through genomic screening by co-founders Dr Derek Welsbie and Dr Don Zack.

They also worked with an industry partner to establish a neuroprotective drug candidate library, which also comprises PBI-671.

The proceeds will propel the therapy development for glaucoma and other disease areas which are not disclosed.

Perceive Pharma CEO Angela Macfarlane said: “All approved drugs for glaucoma target the lowering of intraocular pressure, but about half of glaucoma patients have normal pressures and continue to lose vision.

“The deep science underlying the identification of Perceive’s targets differentiates its programs and provides promise for new, transformative treatments for sight-saving therapies for the more than 1.5 million Americans and others worldwide with glaucoma whose disease is continuing to progress, despite access to current treatments.”

Concurrently, the company also announced the addition of Dr Carol Gallagher to its board as an independent director.

With more than three decades of biopharma industry expertise, Dr Carol held progressively senior positions in commercial, drug, and business development in various companies which include Pfizer, Eli Lilly, IDEC Pharmaceuticals, and Amgen.

Currently, she serves on the boards of PMV Pharma, Slope.io, TREX Bio, Atara Bio, Recludix Pharmaceuticals, and OncoResponse.

As Calistoga Pharmaceuticals CEO, she led the company’s acquisition by Gilead in 2011. Later, she served as a partner and advisor in biopharma venture capital investing at New Enterprise Associates and Frazier.