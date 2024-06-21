Rosemont Pharmaceuticals, a developer of liquid medicines, has announced the acquisition of Pharma-Data, a research and development organisation based in Lavrion, Greece, enhancing its ability to develop products for worldwide market.

This move is set to bolster Rosemont’s capabilities in developing a wider range of dosage forms and modified release oral liquids.

Pharma-Data has been instrumental in creating value-added medicinal drug products for the European and US markets.

The company has its own GMP-approved facilities in Athens and also provides contract development, technology transfer, dossier writing, licensing, and regulatory services globally.

Rosemont CEO Howard Taylor said: “Acquiring and accessing Pharma-Data is both exciting and significant for Rosemont Pharmaceuticals.

“Firstly, it reinforces our commitment to develop novel, patient-centric medicines for patients who prefer liquid medicines; and secondly, it is Rosemont’s first step towards having international affiliates beyond the United Kingdom. Everyone at Rosemont is looking forward to working with the team in Greece.”

The collaboration between Rosemont and Pharma-Data is expected to enhance Rosemont’s in-house product development.

Pharma-Data CEO Yannis Psarrakis’s said: “We are enthusiastic about joining the Rosemont family! We emphatically believe that this acquisition epitomises our endeavours for the provision of high-quality, value-added medicines and will lead to a plethora of synergies, ensuring that both Rosemont and Pharma-Data are always focused on new therapeutic approaches.

“We are looking forward to this new era and working closely with our new colleagues!”

The companies have not disclosed the financial terms of the deal.