Vividion Therapeutics has announced plans to broaden its capabilities with the establishment of a new research and development (R&D) centre and corporate headquarters at San Diego in California, US.

A subsidiary of Bayer, the company aims to enhance its chemoproteomics screening capacity and further its clinical and preclinical programmes with this new facility.

The centre will also be a hub for innovation, dedicating over half of its space to advanced research laboratories.

Leveraging the labs, the company plans to advance its extensive portfolio, which includes both ongoing and future projects stemming from its discovery initiatives.

This expansion is poised to bolster the company’s strategic growth and its ability to attract and retain leading experts in the life sciences sector.

Bayer claimed the strengthening of its US presence as a critical aspect of its long-term growth strategy.

The company is committed to rebuilding its portfolio and enhancing R&D capabilities through resource reallocation.

Bayer has also established a significant presence in other key US life science hubs, including San Francisco, Boston and Research Triangle Park in North Carolina.

Vividion Therapeutics CEO Aleksandra Rizo said: “Vividion has entered an exciting new stage in the company’s development, with multiple programs in clinical trials, a rich discovery portfolio and expansive platform screening efforts focused on bringing more previously undrugged disease-causing targets within the reach of small molecule therapeutics.

“Our new R&D centre and headquarters will provide the infrastructure to execute our strategic vision and continue to lead the way in applying chemoproteomics and covalent chemistry to create first-in-class medicines for patients in need.

“Vividion’s culture of innovation has always been driven by outstanding people working collaboratively in a dynamic and supportive environment.”