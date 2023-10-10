CuraSen Therapeutics has secured up to $5.8m from the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) to progress CST-3056 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

CST-3056 is an alpha-1A adrenoceptor (α1A-AR) agonist, and is still in preclinical development.

Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation co-founder and chief science officer Howard Fillit said: “Alpha-1A adrenoceptors are known to help regulate neurotransmission and are prevalent in the areas of the brain important to memory and learning, making them a promising target for Alzheimer’s drug development by offering potential neuroprotective benefits.

“Novel approaches, such as the one CuraSen is pursuing, are critical as we develop the next class of Alzheimer’s therapeutics that will move us closer to treating Alzheimer’s through combination therapy and precision medicine.”

CuraSen anticipates initiating non-clinical studies of CST-3056 early in 2024 and Phase I clinical testing later that year.

CuraSen Therapeutics CEO Anthony Ford said: “We are thrilled to receive this investment from the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation which will be used to advance CST-3056, our proprietary α1A-AR agonist programme, from preclinical development to completion of Phase I studies.

“Coupled with our two other Phase II clinical-stage programmes in neurodegenerative diseases, CST-2032 and CST-103, CuraSen is well-positioned to deliver critically needed neurodegenerative disease treatment options to the millions of patients and caregivers in need.”

CST-103 and CST-2032 are selective β2-ARs agonists, which are being assessed along with CST-107, a β-AR blocker.

ADDF has awarded funds of more than $270m to over 730 Alzheimer’s drug discovery programmes, biomarker programmes and clinical trials in 19 countries.