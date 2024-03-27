Sanofi India Limited and Sanofi Healthcare India (together called “Sanofi India”) have entered into an exclusive partnership with Cipla, focusing on the expansion of its central nervous system (CNS) product portfolio in the Indian market.

This collaboration is expected to leverage Cipla’s extensive distribution network to enhance the reach of Sanofi India’s CNS products.

Under the agreement, Cipla will handle the distribution and promotion of six CNS brands owned by Sanofi India, including the anti-epileptic medication Frisium.

Sanofi India retains ownership and will continue to import and manufacture products under its CNS range across plants in India and globally.

The partnership will utilise Cipla’s robust nationwide marketing and sales infrastructure, which includes a wide network of distributors, sales professionals, institutions, and market outreach programmes, to improve patient access to these CNS treatments.

Sanofi India managing director Rodolfo Hrosz said: “Sanofi India’s CNS products are leaders in their respective categories. These well-established brands already improve lives of many patients across urban centres in the country.

“Cipla’s wide presence will enable us to expand the reach of this portfolio to healthcare professionals and patients across all India.”

Sanofi India’s commitment remains on bringing its innovation pipeline to India, with a focus on various therapeutic areas such as diabetes, transplants, rare diseases, consumer healthcare and vaccines.

Cipla One India Business CEO Achin Gupta said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Sanofi India to enhance accessibility to highly efficacious and quality therapeutic solutions in CNS and bring value to patients across the country

“Central Nervous System is one of the most challenging areas in medicine, and we believe this partnership is a significant step forward to address unmet needs of patients.”

In February, Cipla signed a research agreement with India’s Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Drug Research Institute (CSIR-CDRI) for the joint development of a new ophthalmic formulation for fungal keratitis.