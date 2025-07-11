Secarna Pharmaceuticals and Vect-Horus have entered a research collaboration for developing RNA-targeted therapeutics capable of crossing the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for treating central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

This partnership will combine the OligoCreator technology of Secarna with Vect-Horus’ VECTrans system.

The alliance uses Vect-Horus’ expertise in delivering compounds across biological barriers using its VECTrans platform.

The system employs engineered peptides and single-domain antibodies to transport therapeutic payloads into the CNS.

Secarna’s OligoCreator platform utilises artificial intelligence (AI) to quickly identify and optimise oligonucleotide therapies that are both effective and safe.

By integrating these two technologies, Secarna aims to broaden its targeted delivery portfolio with new approaches that could revolutionise how neurodegenerative diseases are treated.

Secarna Pharmaceuticals CEO Konstantin Petropoulos said: “This partnership brings together two complementary platforms to address one of the most challenging aspects of CNS drug development – effective, targeted, and systemic delivery across the blood-brain barrier.

“Our collaboration with Vect-Horus, whose VECTrans technology has earned major recognition in the world, marks a significant step in our strategic expansion into targeted delivery in the context of CNS diseases, unlocking new possibilities for treating neurodegenerative and other CNS disorders and delivering solutions that truly impact patient lives.”

Vect-Horus co-founder and CEO Alexandre Tokay said: “By combining our VECTrans delivery platform with Secarna’s OligoCreator technology, we aim to advance RNA-targeted therapies for CNS disorders.

“This research collaboration represents a unique opportunity to overcome the long-standing delivery challenges through the blood-brain barrier and bring forward innovative treatment options for patients who today have limited and ineffective treatment options.”