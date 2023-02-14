Astex and Cardiff University Medicines Discovery Institute (MDI) have announced a multi-year research collaboration which is aimed at identifying new drugs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

The partnership will combine the research capabilities of Dr Emyr Lloyd-Evans & Dr Helen Waller-Evans in lysosomal biology, MDI’s drug discovery capabilities and the fragment-based drug discovery platform at Astex.

These combined teams will identify compounds that modulate lysosomal activity for the development of potential new therapies for neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet medical need.

Medicines Discovery Institute director professor Simon Ward said: “We are excited to be working with Astex in a way that allows each partner to play to its individual strengths and build a combined team which is greater than the sum of its parts.

“This is a validation of the scientific and translational capabilities we have been building at Cardiff University over the last few years and we look forward to delivering outputs that may ultimately benefit patients for whom current treatment options are so limited.”

Under the deal terms, the MDI and Astex scientists will partner for drug discovery research against a chosen lysosomal target.

This is aimed at identifying and optimising compounds that modulate its activity.

Cardiff University, which will obtain committed R&D funding, is also eligible for development and regulatory payments on progression of drug compounds.

The company will also receive a royalty payment on the sales of any approved products.

The companies have not disclosed further financial details.

Astex chief scientific officer Dr David Rees said: “This partnership aims to support and advance ground-breaking research with the potential to transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases.”