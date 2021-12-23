Pfizer has signed an agreement to deliver an additional 2.5 million treatment courses of its investigational Covid-19 pill Paxlovid to the UK.

The agreement with the Government of the UK is subject to the local authorisation of the Covid-19 pill.

Previously, the UK placed an order of 250,000 Paxlovid doses. The latest agreement brings the total number of ordered treatment courses to 2.75 million.

Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir [PF-07321332] tablets and ritonavir tablets) is an investigational antiviral therapy for Covid-19. If approved, it can be administered orally at the first sign of infection or at first awareness of an exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The pill is designed to prevent severe illness.

Pfizer chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said: “Final data from our Phase 2/3 trial in high-risk participants confirmed the overwhelming efficacy of Paxlovid in reducing the risk of hospitalisation by nearly 90% compared to placebo when treated within both three and five days of symptom onset and no deaths.

“We are pleased that the UK government recognises the importance of this potential treatment option.

“As we continue to combat the virus, we are in discussions with governments around the world to help ensure we get this potential treatment to patients as quickly as possible, subject to authorisation or approval.”

Pfizer has already initiated production of Paxlovid and it expects to produce up to 80 million courses of treatment by the end of next year.

Around 30 million doses are expected to be made available in the first half of 2022.