GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has acquired all outstanding shares of Canadian biopharmaceutical firm Bellus Health for a total equity price of $2bn or $14.75 for each share in cash.

Bellus focuses on improving the lives of individuals suffering from persistent cough.

In April this year, GSK reached an agreement for the acquisition of Bellus Health. The takeover comprises the acquisition of camlipixant, a highly selective P2X3 antagonist of Bellus.

This investigational therapy is presently being analysed in the Phase III CALM clinical programme to treat adult refractory chronic cough (RCC) patients in the first-line setting.

Camlipixant is not approved presently for use in any country across the globe.

GSK chief commercial officer Luke Miels said: “The acquisition of Bellus is highly synergistic with GSK’s expertise in respiratory medicines and is further supported by GSK’s leading R&D, manufacturing, and commercialisation capabilities.

“We are now focused on progressing camlipixant through Phase III trials to offer a therapeutic option for RCC patients as soon as possible.”

The company reported positive findings from the Phase IIb SOOTHE trial of camlipixant in December 2021. According to the data, the trial met its primary endpoint for the 50mg and 200mg twice-a-day doses of the therapy.