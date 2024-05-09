IMA Life North America is set to establish a new $30m facility in Tonawanda, New York, US, aimed at increasing its production capabilities for pharmaceutical freeze-drying equipment.

This expansion, announced by New York Governor Kathy Hochul, is supported by New York State through the state’s economic development agency, Empire State Development (ESD).

The state government is providing up to $1.13m for the construction of this facility, as part of its performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits in exchange for IMA Life’s commitment to job creation.

Design and construction work associated with the new manufacturing site will be carried out by Montante Construction, with completion of the project expected by the end of 2024.

Spanning across 80,000ft² of area, the new building will feature 50,000ft² of production space as well as 30,000ft² of office space situated on a 15-acre site at 700 Colvin Woods Parkway.

This will complement IMA Life’s existing 60,000ft² facility at 2175 Military Road.

The freeze dryers produced at the facility are essential for transforming liquid pharmaceuticals into stable, powdered forms that are easier to transport and shelf stable.

The site will also support the production of equipment for cancer fighting treatments.

Hochul said: “IMA Life’s investment in Western New York will help provide the critical equipment needed for pharmaceutical companies to manufacturer life-saving drugs, while also creating the jobs needed to grow and support the health care sector.”

IMA Life’s comprehensive product range includes depyrogenating tunnels, blowers, automatic loaders/unloaders, washers, fillers, freeze dryers isolation systems, and labellers.

The company said its equipment is in demand globally, with major pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and Moderna among its clientele.

IMA Life is a subsidiary of the Italian company IMA Group, which specialises in aseptic drug processing and freeze-drying equipment, employing approximately 6,900 people across the globe.

The company offers various advanced machines, designed to ensure the sterility and integrity of pharmaceuticals.

Currently, IMA Life has 157 employees in Tonawanda and plans to add another 70 following the expansion.