Biopharmaceutical company Celltrion has solidified its presence in the Latin American pharmaceutical market with a series of successful public tender wins in Peru.

According to Korea Biomedical Review (KBR), the company’s flagship autoimmune disease treatment, called ‘Remsima’, has secured a substantial tender from the Peruvian Workers’ Insurance System (EsSalud).

This tender is claimed to be largest of its type, representing 81% of the total infliximab volume in the Latin American country.

Starting later this month, Celltrion will supply Remsima for a year, which is anticipated to capture an 86% market share in Peru, including private market volumes.

The company’s expansion in Peru also includes anticancer treatments, with Herzuma (trastuzumab) winning a tender from the Centro Nacional de Abastecimiento de Recursos Estratégicos en Salud or the Peruvian Ministry of Health.

This tender, which according to the company represents about half of the trastuzumab market, will see one-year supply, starting in July.

Celltrion has won bids for all four of its products in this year’s tender in the country, following securing public tenders for Truxima and Yuflyma earlier in February.

The company emphasises the importance of a strategic approach to marketing in Peru, where government tenders dominate the biopharma market, the report said.

Besides, Celltrion, through its local subsidiary, has been actively building relationships with healthcare providers, regulators, and government officials in Peru.

All these efforts have culminated in a tailored strategy for each tender, leading to the successful acquisition of contracts for all its products, the company stated.

Looking ahead, Celltrion plans to continue leveraging its bidding success with upcoming products.

The company is poised to launch Vegzelma (bevacizumab), a biosimilar for treating colorectal cancer and non-small cell lung cancer, in the Peruvian market this month.

KBR quoted Celltrion Peru & Chile head Lim Byung-yeol saying: “In Peru, a major country in Latin America, we have recorded bidding results for all of our products based on the direct sales competitiveness of our local subsidiary, and we are focusing on preparing strategies to achieve good results in public bids scheduled to be held in the second half of this year.

“We will strengthen our marketing capabilities so that the results achieved in Peru can be expanded throughout Latin America, as our follow-up products, including Remsima SC and Vegzelma, are scheduled for launches in various parts of Latin America this year.”