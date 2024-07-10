US-based Amneal Pharmaceuticals has announced the launch of FOCINVEZ, a ready-to-use injectable for the prevention of nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy patients.

This product different from other versions of fosaprepitant as it is free from Polysorbate 80 and requires no reconstitution or dilution, simplifying administration directly from the vial utilising the included vial hanger.

FOCINVEZ is indicated for use in adults and children aged six months and above. It is to be used in combination with other antiemetic agents to prevent both acute and delayed nausea and vomiting following highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (HEC), including high-dose cisplatin, as well as with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (MEC).

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Biosimilars and Branded Oncology vice president Sean McGowan said: “We continue to launch differentiated complex products that are clinically impactful.

“This is the second ready-to-use injectable we have launched this year that offers hospitals and oncology clinics a new presentation format that can improve pharmacy efficiency. These new 505(b)(2) injectables represent a new vector of growth for our expanding injectables portfolio.”

The product has a unique J-Code, J1434, from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which simplifies the reimbursement process. FOCINVEZ is available in a 150mg/50mL (3mg/mL) vial size.

Among the adverse impacts reported with FOCINVEZ include fatigue, diarrhea, neutropenia, asthenia, anemia, peripheral neuropathy, leukopenia, dyspepsia, urinary tract infection, and pain in extremity.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, based in Bridgewater, New Jersey, is known for the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of pharmaceutical products, with a portfolio of over 280 products primarily in the US market.