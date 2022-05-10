GNS Healthcare and Arvinas have entered into a collaboration for generating insights to help expedite neurodegenerative disease drug development.

Under the agreement terms, Arvinas will leverage the Gemini Virtual Patient models of GNS to gain better understanding of the biology of the underlying disease.

Arvinas will understand how the disease progresses, and the way potential drugs might perform at the individual patient level.

Through this, researchers of Arvinas will be able to discover and prioritise novel drug targets and candidates.

They can also simulate clinical trials to better understand drivers of diseases for different clinical outcomes.

Furthermore, the researchers can better select subjects for clinical trials, and help determine effective treatments for given patient types.

Arvinas Neuroscience & Platform Biology senior vice-president Angela Cacace said: “We believe this collaboration will provide novel insights and will help us understand the underlying mechanisms of complex neurodegenerative diseases to inform our discovery and development efforts with the aim of improving patient outcomes.”

The GNS Gemini Virtual Patient models help identify the complex biological circuitry of the diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Huntington’s and predict patient response.

This helps biopharmaceutical companies fast track the discovery and development of new treatment options for patients.

GNS Healthcare chief business officer Joseph Donahue said: “We are committed to supporting the critical work Arvinas is doing to discover and develop breakthrough therapies that help patients who suffer from these conditions.

“These diseases impact so many families and we are proud to be able to help contribute to potential treatments that lead to better outcomes for them.”