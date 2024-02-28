Merck has announced the opening of a new €20m ($21.7m) distribution centre in Cajamar, São Paulo, Brazil, for serving its Life Science customers in the region.

The facility, which will be operational this month, is designed to meet the increasing demand for life science products in the region.

Spanning 13,000m2, the centre is twice the size of its another site in Cotia, indicating a significant expansion of Merck’s capabilities in Brazil.

The strategic location of the new centre in the outskirts of São Paulo, a region that accounts for 60% of the Life Science customer demand in the country, will allow for expedited delivery times.

In some instances, deliveries could be completed in less than 24 hours, providing a substantial service improvement to local customers.

The distribution centre’s design focuses on optimising workflows, incorporating more technological equipment, and providing automated, ergonomic workstations for employees.

Furthermore, the facility has a 1,000m2 mezzanine, laboratories, administrative rooms, spaces for employee amenities and customer reception.

In line with the worldwide sustainability goals of the company, the new site has achieved the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold level certification from the Green Building Council.

This certification underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable practices and highlights the environmentally conscious design of the new distribution centre.

Merck Brazil Life Science distribution head Vinícius Andremarchi said: “In 2023, the pharmaceutical industry and academic markets in Brazil grew by 10.5%.

“With that comes the demand for products and solutions offered by our Life Science business sector. The new distribution centre allows us to store a more robust portfolio in an appropriate and accessible way.”

