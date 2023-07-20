BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has signed a collaboration agreement with Er-Kim Pharmaceuticals for commercialising ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in Turkey.

ORLADEYO (berotralstat) is claimed to be the first and only oral treatment intended particularly to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adult and paediatric patients aged 12 years and older.

One capsule of ORLADEYO a day helps to prevent HAE attacks by reducing the activity of plasma kallikrein.

However, the safety and effectiveness of this drug to treat acute HAE attacks have not been established, and therefore has not been recommended for use in the treatment of acute HAE attacks.

BioCryst chief commercial officer Charlie Gayer said: “We continue our mission to make ORLADEYO available to as many patients living with hereditary angioedema around the world as possible by partnering with companies that have deep expertise in commercializing rare disease therapies.

“We are pleased to enter into this agreement with Er-Kim, our sixth global distribution partner for ORLADEYO, as their wealth of experience delivering novel therapies to patients in Turkey makes them the ideal partner to bring our oral, once-daily prophylactic treatment to HAE patients in this important market.”

An international pharmaceutical company based in Istanbul, Turkey, Er-Kim specialises in teaming up with biopharmaceutical firms to commercialise new products in global markets.

It has wide experience in several areas, including rare disease, and has worked with its affiliates to deliver over 70 treatments to patients.

Er-Kim CEO Cem Zorlular said: “We have a shared commitment with BioCryst to bring life-changing medicines to patients living with rare disease and we are excited to deliver ORLADEYO to patients living with HAE in Turkey.

“Our commercial team is adept at distributing therapies to patients with unmet needs, and we look forward to helping BioCryst achieve its goal of bringing ORLADEYO to patients around the world.”