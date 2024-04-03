Bavarian Nordic has announced the commercial availability of JYNNEOS, which is claimed to be the only FDA-approved vaccine for mpox, in the US.

This development creates new pathways for the vaccine’s procurement, distribution, and reimbursement by both public and private payers.

In response to the global mpox outbreak, since 2022, JYNNEOS has been distributed through public health channels to individuals at risk of mpox infection, facilitated by Bavarian Nordic’s partnership with the US government.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had provided interim guidance for the vaccine’s pre- and post-exposure use during the outbreak for people at risk.

In October 2023, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) unanimously voted to update these recommendations, endorsing JYNNEOS for routine use in individuals aged 18 and older with specific risk factors.

Despite mpox no longer being classified as a public health emergency, the US continues to report approximately 200 cases monthly, with the virus present in most states as of 2024.

The CDC estimates that two million individuals in the US are eligible for the mpox vaccination.

Starting from 1 April, healthcare providers can order JYNNEOS through wholesalers and distribution partners, making the vaccine available at local pharmacies, physician offices, and public health clinics.

Bavarian Nordic president and CEO Paul Chaplin commented, “From the beginning of the mpox outbreak, almost two years ago, the prompt availability of an approved vaccine combined with a strong public health response have helped to significantly reduce the impact of this debilitating disease, but unfortunately, mpox has not gone away completely.

“Building on the trust and reliability as a supplier of vaccines to the US government for more than a decade, we are proud to extend our commitment to improving the nation’s public health by making our mpox vaccine widely available to at-risk individuals through the regular channels. We look forward to working with healthcare providers across the nation to increase awareness and availability of the mpox vaccine.”