Baseimmune, a biotech firm specialising in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven vaccine development, has announced the successful closure of a £9m Series A funding round.

The investment, led by MSD Global Health Innovation Fund and IQ Capital, with contributions from Hoxton Ventures, Creator Fund, Beast Ventures, and Maki.vc, will expedite the progress of Baseimmune’s technology and vaccine candidates.

The capital infusion will accelerate the preclinical development of Baseimmune’s three vaccine candidates targeting African swine fever, coronavirus, and malaria.

Additionally, the funds will be utilised to enhance the company’s technology, expand its workforce, and increase the number of vaccine programmes under development.

Baseimmune’s innovative vaccine design algorithm utilises a vast array of data, including genomic, epidemiological, immunological, clinical, and evolutionary information.

This approach enables the creation of new synthetic antigenic proteins that are optimised to trigger a potent immune response.

IQ Capital partner Alex Wilson said: “We are excited to announce our strategic investment in Baseimmune, a cutting-edge biotech leveraging AI to innovate vaccine therapies.

“By using a computational platform and innovative AI prediction algorithm, Baseimmune is pioneering the next generation of universal vaccines against a spectrum of human and animal health threats, from Covid to malaria and African Swine Fever.”

The company’s computational platform-based technology is designed to predict pathogen evolution, aiding in the design of cross-protective vaccines.

By leveraging big data and advanced algorithms, Baseimmune has significantly reduced the time required to develop vaccine candidates.

These antigen designs are compatible with various vaccine technology platforms, such as mRNA, DNA, and viral vectors. The aim is to produce universal vaccines that are not only effective against known pathogens but also equipped to combat future variants.

At the heart of Baseimmune’s strategy is the development of synthetic antigens using its AI algorithm. This method surpasses traditional vaccine design by encompassing all critical aspects of a pathogen, thereby increasing the probability of a successful immune response.

The company’s antigen design is poised to integrate smoothly with existing vaccine technology platforms, facilitating efficient laboratory testing and streamlining the pathway to clinical trials.