Asian healthcare solutions company Zuellig Pharma has concluded the acquisition of Cialis (Tadalafil) and Alimta (Pemetrexed) brands from Eli Lilly and Company.

The transaction, which was executed through Zuellig Pharma’s wholly-owned subsidiary Zanovex, encompasses several Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) territories.

These markets include Cambodia, Brunei, Laos, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Myanmar and Thailand.

With the closing of the deal, Zanovex will now hold the trademarks and marketing authorisations for both Alimta and Cialis.

Alimta is a chemotherapy drug indicated for treating non-small cell lung cancer and malignant pleural mesothelioma while Cialis is intended for treating erectile dysfunction.

Additionally, Zanovex has been granted the license to manufacturing information of these products.

ZP Therapeutics, the commercial unit of Zuellig Pharma, will be responsible for promoting Alimta and Cialis in the relevant markets.

Prior to the deal, ZP Therapeutics has been promoting and supplying these brands in Indonesia, Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines, and Thailand under a long-term strategic deal with Lilly.

With a significant presence in the healthcare sector, Zuellig Pharma provides distribution, digital, and commercial offerings aimed at addressing the rising healthcare requirements in the region.

The company has a vast network covering 16 markets with more than 12,000 employees. It has over 450 clients, including the top 20 pharmaceutical enterprises across the globe.

Zuellig Pharma Group CEO John Graham said: “This acquisition marks a major milestone in the evolution of Zuellig Pharma to becoming an integrated healthcare solutions company. It demonstrates the increasing strength of ZP Therapeutics, which has extensive in-market expertise and capabilities in driving growth of healthcare products in Asia.

“We look forward to further expanding our commercial presence in the region through meaningful strategic partnerships with the world’s leading biopharma companies as we remain focused on our purpose of making healthcare more accessible to communities in Asia.”