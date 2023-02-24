Xspray Pharma and Eversana have signed an agreement for the launch and commercialisation of the former’s cancer therapy Dasynoc (XS004) in the US to treat chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML) and acute lymphatic leukaemia (ALL).

Xspray Pharma will maintain financial and strategic control and grant exclusive commercialisation access to Eversana for supporting its Dasynoc launch.

Dasynoc, pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and legal conditions, will be a new and differentiated treatment option for patients with CML and ALL.

Under the agreement, Xspray will receive a dedicated commercialisation team from Eversana.

The company will also get access to Eversana’s seasoned commercial leaders and allows for a short launch period.

Additionally, Eversana will support Xspray in the areas of agency services, market access, clinical and commercial field teams, medical science liaisons, patient services and compliance.

Xspray Pharma CEO Per Andersson said: “As we explored commercialisation options to navigate the complexity of bringing new oncology therapies to the US, we wanted to find a full-service commercialisation partner with vast experience in oncology.

“After a comprehensive evaluation process, Eversana met all our selection criteria, and we look forward to their support in bringing Dasynoc to patients in need across the US with chronic myeloid leukaemia and acute lymphatic leukaemia.”

The launch of Dasynoc in the US is planned for the second half of this year.

Eversana CEO Jim Lang said: “The commercialisation of every oncology treatment is complex and requires a customised approach led by those with expertise in the space.

“Patients deserve easy access to the best options as they fight this dreadful condition, and novel new therapies like Dasynoc may improve the outcome for thousands of patients.”