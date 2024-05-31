Weave Bio has secured $10m in a seed funding round spearheaded by Innovation Endeavors and Magnetic Ventures.

The company also launched AutoIND, an AI-powered platform designed to optimise the drafting, reviewing, and submitting of regulatory documents in drug development.

AutoIND is the first product on the company’s Regulatory Automation and Lifecycle Management (ReALM) platform.

It automates and expedites the planning, writing, and review process for Investigational New Drug (IND) applications.

With the latest funding, Weave Bio plans to continue enhancing the therapeutic lifecycle, having already doubled the development pace of AutoIND and established a roadmap for the ReALM platform.

The IND application is a critical step for drug developers in advancing therapeutic candidates from the laboratory to human trials.

The submission process is traditionally manual, lengthy, complex and relies on numerous source files and can take several hours for preparation and filing.

AutoIND could simplify this process by enabling developers to create a dynamic, living record of their therapeutic candidates, reducing the manual workload.

This technology also automatically generates content from users’ source data, regulatory guidelines, and public information.

It features an in-platform quality review process that not only builds a comprehensive record of the development process but also enhances editing capabilities and oversight for teams.

AutoIND can deliver a first draft in a single day and cut the time for a final IND submission by over 50%.

Weave Bio co-founder and CEO Ari Caroline said: “We’re acutely aware of the high stakes involved in the IND submission process. AutoIND was developed to streamline the tasks best delegated to AI, while leaving regulatory and subject matter experts in the driver seat.

“The support from Innovation Endeavors and Magnetic Ventures has allowed us to significantly accelerate development of AutoIND and demonstrate to pharma and biotech teams how an AI-native platform can transform their current work processes.”