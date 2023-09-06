RaQualia Pharma’s sublicensee United Italian Trading (UITC) has launched the tegoprazan drug for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), in Singapore.

The latest move comes after signing an exclusive licence agreement with HK inno.N in November 2020.

The agreement granted sublicensing rights to UITC for developing, marketing, and manufacturing the drug in Singapore.

In 2019, for the first time HK inno.N launched tegoprazan under the trade name K-CAB in South Korea.

Since the launch, the product was claimed to be at the top of the market for three successive years.

RaQualia will receive no lump-sum payment but a portion of the revenues, earned by sublicensees of HK inno.N.

It further continues to strengthen its partnership with HK inno.N for expanding the options for treating other related gastric acid-related diseases thereby improving patients’ quality of life.

This January, the Singapore authorities granted marketing approval to UITC for four indications including non-erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease, gastric ulcer, erosive esophagitis, and Helicobacter pylori eradication adjuvant therapy.

In addition to Singapore, tegoprazan is available in China, Indonesia, Mongolia, South Korea, Mexico and the Philippines.

Clinical development, regulatory review, and launch preparations of tegoprazan are currently ongoing in 29 other countries.

Tegoprazan is a potassium-competitive acid blocker that suppresses secretion of gastric acid faster compared to proton pump inhibitors.