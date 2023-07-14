TheracosBio has announced the commercial availability of Brenzavvy (bexagliflozin) oral tablet for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes by prescription through the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs).

The FDA-approved oral sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor Brenzavvy is available as 20 mg tablet and is recommended once daily in the morning with or without food.

It is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise for improving glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes.

Significant reduction in haemoglobin A1c and fasting blood sugar levels were observed after 24 weeks after consumption of Brenzavvy in Phase III studies.

Patients were given the tablet as monotherapy along with metformin and various common drugs including metformin, sulfonylureas, insulin, DPP4 inhibitors or combinations of these agents.

Some of the most common side effects of taking Brenzavvy include changes in urination, urinary tract infections, and female genital mycotic infections.

As these tablets increase the risk of diabetic ketoacidosis, they are not recommended for use in patients with type 1 diabetes mellitus.

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company co-founder and CEO Alex Oshmyansky said: “Our main goal is to make as many products as possible available to those who need them at an affordable price.”

Cost Plus Drugs said a 30-day supply is available for $47.85 plus shipping and handling.

TheracosBio president and CEO Albert Collinson said: “The commercialisation of Brenzavvy marks the first phase of the TheracosBio programme to bring cost-effective novel medications to the US population, expanding markets by reducing barriers to greater utilisation.

“We develop new drugs in an efficient manner that produces savings for patients, and we’re pleased to begin working with Cost Plus Drugs to make Brenzavvy accessible.”