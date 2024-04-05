Teva Pharmaceuticals International, a subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, has entered into a strategic licensing agreement with mAbxience, a Fresenius Kabi majority-owned group with partial ownership from Insud Pharma.

The deal focuses on a biosimilar candidate currently in development for the treatment of multiple oncology indications.

Biosimilars are gaining recognition for their potential to offer cost-effective alternatives to existing oncology therapies, which is crucial for enhancing global oncology care.

This licensing agreement is significant as it spans several key markets, including Europe and the US, marking a substantial move in mAbxience’s strategy to widen its global reach.

The agreement aligns with Teva’s “Pivot to Growth” strategy, unveiled in 2023, which aims to enlarge its biosimilar portfolio through strategic partnerships and business development initiatives.

Under this partnership, mAbxience will utilise its biosimilar development expertise and its current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP)-certified production facilities in Spain and Argentina to develop and manufacture the biosimilar product.

Teva will be responsible for leading the regulatory submissions and the commercialisation efforts in the agreed regions. This collaboration is designed to ensure that a wider patient base can access the biosimilar, potentially transforming the availability of treatments in the oncology sector.

Teva executive vice president of business development Angus Grant said: “Teva is pleased to form this strategic alliance with mAbxience, who share our commitment to accelerate the delivery of impactful medicines to patients worldwide.

“This collaboration reflects Teva’s ideal strategic partnership model to optimize development costs, mitigate risk and leverage our extensive commercial capabilities.”

mAbxience global commercial director Jurgen Van Broeck said: “Partnering with Teva not only reinforces mAbxience’s position as a global biosimilar company but also aligns with our mission to deliver high-quality, affordable healthcare solutions across continents.

“This agreement will assist healthcare systems in reducing costs, ensuring the provision of these vital cancer treatments to all patients who require them.”