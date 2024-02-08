Contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Samsung Biologics has entered into a strategic partnership with LegoChem Biosciences to advance antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) programmes aimed at treating solid tumours.

The collaboration will leverage Samsung Biologics’ expertise in antibody development and drug substance manufacturing services.

Under the agreement, Samsung Biologics will provide complete services for ADC development and manufacturing.

These services will include process development, antibody engineering, and large-scale antibody manufacturing, all integral to the success of LegoChem Biosciences’ ADC programme.

The programme has already shown promising non-clinical efficacy results.

LegoChem aims to submit an Investigational New Drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration in the first half of 2025.

LegoChem Biosciences CEO and president Yong-Zu Kim said: “LegoChem Biosciences had previously supplied antibodies for ADC through only overseas companies, but we expect that we will be able to secure a stable domestic supply chain through this contract.”

LegoChem Biosciences is also progressing towards enhancing its pipeline with the addition of ADCs.

The company is building a specialised ADC facility, which is anticipated to become fully operational this year.

Samsung Biologics has been actively investing through the Samsung Life Science Fund in biotech enterprises that are at the forefront of ADC linker technologies and toolbox innovations.

The company announced a strategic deal with European venture capital firm Kurma Partners in October 2023. This partnership is aimed at developing and producing biologics for Kurma Partners’ portfolio companies.

Samsung Biologics CEO and president John Rim said: “Collaboration between Samsung Biologics and LegoChem Biosciences will enable us to deliver on our common goal to develop and manufacture efficient and safe therapeutics for patients.

“We look forward to working with LegoChem Biosciences to support their pipeline of innovative ADC candidates and secure new opportunities in the fast-growing ADC field.”