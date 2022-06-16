Quoin Pharmaceuticals has signed a license and distribution agreement with Hong Kong WinHealth Pharma Group for its lead product candidate, QRX003 for Netherton Syndrome and a second pipeline product, QRX004 for Epidermolysis Bullosa.

This agreement will allow Quoin to offer healthcare professionals and patients in greater China, including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, with access to its products following receipt regulatory approval.



Following this latest agreement, license and distribution partnerships are now established for QRX003 in almost 60 countries across the world.

Quoin CEO Dr. Michael Myers said, “We are delighted to announce what we believe could ultimately become a transformational partnership for Quoin.

“WinHealth has extensive experience in successfully bringing innovative rare disease products to the market in China and South East Asia, in general. Their roster of global partnerships is a testament to their commitment to serving the rare disease community and Quoin is excited at becoming the latest addition to this stellar list.



“Netherton Syndrome is a devastating rare disease that severely impacts patients and their quality of life, as well as placing enormous strain on their families and caregivers. Quoin’s overarching mission is to ensure that every patient, everywhere, can get access to our products once approved. This latest agreement brings us yet another step closer to achieving that goal.”

QRX003 has the potential to be the first approved treatment for Netherton Syndrome.

Netherton Syndrome is a rare genetic disease impacting the skin and immune system that has no available treatments or cure.

Quoin secured FDA approval of its Investigational New Drug (IND) in April 2022 and expects to begin clinical testing this quarter.