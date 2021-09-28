Pfizer has dosed the first subjects in a Phase I clinical trial to test an influenza vaccine which is developed using mRNA technology.

The randomised Phase I trial, which is conducted in the US, will assess the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of a single dose of influenza mRNA vaccine in healthy adults aged 65 to 85 years.

According to the company, influenza results in 290,000 to up to 650,000 deaths per year across the world and the current generation of seasonal flu vaccines have an efficacy of 40% to 60% against the disease.

It also noted that conventional seasonal flu vaccines are usually developed by growing the virus inside chicken eggs or mammalian cells.

The process has many challenges that include the production of immunogenic antigens and addressing virus strain changes.

However, an mRNA-based vaccine requires only the virus’ genetic sequence. This will enable more flexibility, quick manufacturing as well as the potential opportunity to improve upon the existing flu vaccines’ efficacy.

This mRNA technology will also support the quick and large-scale production of flu vaccines.

Pfizer Vaccine Research & Development head and senior vice-president Kathrin Jansen said: “Since 2018, we have been working to develop a potential mRNA influenza vaccine, driven by our deep understanding of infectious diseases and our extensive experience in researching, developing and implementing new vaccine technologies to help prevent them.

“The Covid-19 pandemic allowed us to deliver on the immense scientific opportunity of mRNA.

“Influenza remains an area where we see a need for vaccines which could result in improved efficacy in any given season, and we believe mRNA is the ideal technology to take on this challenge to transform global health outcomes.”

Furthermore, the company is planning to use mRNA technology for other respiratory viruses, oncology and genetic diseases.