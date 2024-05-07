Data-driven biotechnology company OverT Bio has secured $16m in a seed funding round to expand its discovery platforms aimed at developing cellular therapies for solid tumours.

The funding round was led jointly by ARTIS Ventures and Wing VC, with contributions from a consortium of investors including Alexandria Venture Investments, Fusion Fund, OMX Ventures, Civilization Ventures, Gaingels, Hawktail, and the Cancer Research Institute.

The investment will support OverT Bio’s efforts to overcome the primary obstacles in cell therapy, with the goal of achieving durable and potentially curative treatments for advanced solid tumours.

OverT Bio is pioneering the use of patients’ immune responses to cancer to identify new receptors and targets that have broad applicability across the human population.

The company’s team is exploring the entire human genome to discover new methods to enhance cell therapy’s longevity and efficacy in eradicating cancers.

By integrating cell engineering technologies with big data strategies, OverT Bio intends to address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of solid tumours.

OverT Bio has developed an array of platforms, including massively parallel genetic screening, single-cell multiomic analysis, and synthetic biology, to create next-generation cell therapies.

Their core platform examines every gene in the genome to determine the most effective genetic modifications for empowering immune cells with new capabilities.

Moreover, OverT Bio has established a high-throughput approach for identifying new receptors and targets that are both safe and effective.

OverT Bio co-founder and CEO Dr Mat Legut said: “Cell therapies have shown, at least in blood cancers, that we can aim to completely cure patients that have even the most advanced diseases rather than just prolong their survival.

“With OverT’s ability to rapidly screen and engineer thousands of genes, we are building next-generation therapies to cure advanced cancers of the solid tissues.”