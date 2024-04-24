Global healthcare holding company OSR Holdings has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SillaJen, a South Korea-based biotechnology company with a pipeline of immuno-oncology drug candidates.

Global healthcare holding company OSR Holdings has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SillaJen, a South Korea-based biotechnology company with a pipeline of immuno-oncology drug candidates.

As part of this strategic partnership, the two companies aim to leverage their shared technology as well as clinical development resources to create synergies in therapeutics development.

The collaboration will explore various avenues to enhance the current platform technologies and introduce new drug candidates.

OSR Holdings, which was established in 2019 in South Korea, operates on a “hub-and-spoke” business model, which is claimed to have gained prominence in the biopharma industry over the past decade.

This model allows pharma companies to manage clinical plans, drug development strategies, and resource allocation centrally, while its subsidiaries can ensure focusing on the advancement of new drug assets and other technological innovations.

Besides, the scalability and resource efficiency of the model are particularly beneficial as clinical phases of the drug development progresses.

OSR Holdings’ portfolio currently includes Vaximm, which is developing immuno-oncology therapeutics and has completed Phase IIa clinical trials for glioblastoma.

Darnatein, another entity in the portfolio, is advancing osteoarthritis therapeutics and has a platform for cartilage and bone regeneration.

RMC, a distributor of specialised medical devices, is also part of OSR’s portfolio.

SillaJen has a diverse pipeline of new drugs including SJ-600 series and BAL0891 and is involved in developing anti-cancer viruses based on its GEEV platform.

OSR Holdings chief operating officer Sung Jae Yu said: “The signing of this MOU marks the two companies transitioning into strategic partners for the development of innovative drug technologies in the global immuno-oncology market.

“We eagerly anticipate exploring a variety of opportunities to further our relationship and collaborations with SillaJen, particularly in the US, the largest pharmaceutical market in the world.”