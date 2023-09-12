Orano Med and Orbit Discovery have entered into a partnership for the discovery of specific peptide receptor radionuclide therapies against cancer cells and advance new radiopharmaceuticals development.

As per the agreement terms, Orbit will discover peptide leads specific to targets related to certain tumours by deploying its bead-based peptide display engine.

Orbit Discovery CEO Dr Neil Butt said: “We’re delighted to continue expanding our existing portfolio of partners by collaborating with Orano Med who have a strong track record of discovering novel radiopharmaceuticals.

“We’re very proud of our proprietary screening platform at Orbit and acknowledge its role in empowering the next wave of peptide therapeutics.”

By harnessing Orbit’s peptide display engine capabilities, the partnership will identify peptide candidates.

The company’s peptide display engine can address soluble targets and targets in situ, both on and in cells.

This allows for significant quick discovery times of relevant peptide leads based on affinity and functional screens.

Orano Med’s focus will be on subsequent peptides development to be used clinically after conjugation with lead-212 alpha emitter isotope for radioligand therapy.

Orano Med CEO Julien Dodet said: “Since the inception of Orano Med, we have recognised the value of collaboration.

“In our strategy to develop and deliver 212Pb Targeted Alpha Therapy for cancer patients, we’re delighted to work with Orbit Discovery and leverage its technology and expertise in peptide ligand discovery to build our pipeline of radiotherapies.”