NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has announced plans to launch a new cream specifically formulated for psoriasis.

Known as DERMAdoctor Comfort + Joy Psoriasis Therapeutic Moisturizing Cream with 3% salicylic acid, the product will be introduced on the QVC network.

The new cream will be used to treat and provide relief for psoriasis symptoms, including redness, irritation, itching, flaking, and scaling, and also helps to restore moisture in skin.

It has been developed to relieve and prevent the recurrence of psoriasis symptoms.

The new Psoriasis Therapeutic Moisturizing Cream with 3% Salicylic Acid delivers a mix of ceramides, hyaluronic acid, essential fatty acids, aloe vera, shea butter, and botanicals to calm and moisturise dry, uncomfortable skin.

The company noted that the steroid-free and fragrance-free formulation of the cream is even suitable for the most sensitive skin from head to toe.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals chief product officer Dr Audrey Kunin said: “Psoriasis afflicts about 125 million people worldwide and nearly eight million in the US, with more than half reporting that psoriasis is a significant problem in their everyday life.

“We are thrilled to introduce our first specially formulated product to provide relief from the itching, scaling, redness, flaking, and irritation caused by psoriasis on QVC.

“Our new luxe moisturising cream contains salicylic acid to relieve and prevent the recurrence of psoriasis symptoms, while helping to restore skin’s essential moisture for a soft, supple, comfortable and joy-filled appearance.”