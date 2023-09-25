Indian pharmaceutical firm Lupin has entered into an agreement to acquire five brands along with associated trademark rights from the units of Menarini -- A. Menarini India Private Limited and A. Menarini Asia-Pacific Holdings.

This acquisition aligns with Lupin’s strategic goal to strengthen its position in the key therapeutic portfolio in India.

The brands agreed to be acquired consists of Piclin (Picosulphate Sodium), Menoctyl (Otilonium Bromide), Sucramal O (Sucralfate + Oxetacaine), Pyridium (Phenazopyridine), and Distaclor (Cefaclor).

These brands used in therapeutic areas of anti-infectives, gastroenterology, and urology have been solely marked by Lupin since 2021 under a distribution and and promotion agreement with A. Menarini India Private Limited.

A. Menarini India managing director Girisan Kariangal said: “Lupin has been successfully marketing the scope brands for Menarini since 2021, which has been a testament to our evolved collaboration.

“I am happy that Lupin will now carry forward their legacy with full trademark ownership.”

Lupin India Region Formulations president Rajeev Sibal said: “Growing urbanisation and dietary changes are driving the demand for gastrointestinal and urology treatments in India.

“This acquisition strengthens our presence in India and bolsters our therapy pipeline.

“At Lupin, we are committed to empowering healthcare professionals in managing the increasing disease burden and improving the lives of patients significantly.”

Apart from the branded formulations, Lupin is also engaged in developing various generic, biotechnology products, and APIs in more than100 markets including Europe, South Africa, Middle East regions, India, across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and the US.

Lupin managing director Nilesh Gupta said: “By offering a comprehensive range of products, our aim is to deliver even greater value to our stakeholders and the communities we serve.”

Lupin has seven research centres and 15 manufacturing sites throughout the world.