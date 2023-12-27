Innovent Biologics has signed a partnership agreement with Sanegene Bio to jointly develop an angiotensinogen (AGT) directed siRNA drug candidate, SGB-3908, to treat hypertension.

Designed based on the Ligand and Enhancer Assisted Delivery (LEAD) platform of SanegeneBio, SGB-3908 is currently in the investigational new drug application (IND)-enabling stage of development.

Both Innovent and SanegeneBio will jointly advance the SGB-3908 development until a specific stage.

Subsequently, Innovent will have the sole licencing rights for the further development, production, and marketing of the drug across the globe and will make option exercise fee payments to SanegeneBio.

On Innovent exercising its option, SanegeneBio is entitled to receive milestone and royalty payments based on net product sales.

The deal aims to merge the expertise of both companies to expedite the development and commercial success of the hypertension drug candidate.

Innovent president Dr Yongjun Liu said: “Innovent strategically invested in the cardiovascular metabolic diseases (CVM) area years ago, and has advanced multiple new-generation pipeline assets into late-stage development.

“This collaboration further broadens Innovent’s strategic presence in the CVM area.

“SGB-3908 has entered into the IND-enabling stage, and we look forward to working with SanegeneBio to advance the development of this drug as soon as possible, hoping to bring the innovative treatment to the broad hypertension patients.”

This collaboration will leverage clinical development and proven marketing capabilities of Innovent and RNA technology of SanegeneBio.

SanegeneBio CEO and founder Dr Weimin Wang said: “SGB-3908 utilises the company’s LEAD platform technology with independent intellectual property rights.

“Through the modular design of delivery ligands, delivery enhancer, sequence-dependent and position-specific chemical modifications, it can accurately knockdown the mRNA and protein expression levels of disease-causing genes and maintain excellent drug potency and efficacy duration.”

“Innovent has deep expertise in R&D and extensive experience in clinical development and commercialisation, combined with the advanced siRNA drug discovery technology of SanegeneBio, it will help us to unlock the full potential of RNAi technology, accelerate the clinical development and commercialisation of our pipeline, and meet the unmet medical needs of the hypertension patients.”