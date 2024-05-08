India-based ImmunoAdoptive Cell Therapy (ImmunoACT) has entered into a partnership with Caring Cross to advance the development and commercialisation of a Tri-functional chimeric antigen receptor (TriCAR)-T cell immunotherapy aimed at treating leukaemia and lymphoma.

The collaboration is set to address the issue of relapse in patients undergoing treatment with conventional anti-CD19 CAR T-cell therapies through the use of TriCAR-T immunotherapy.

As per the deal, Caring Cross will contribute its TriCAR-T cell immunotherapy for clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialisation utilising facilities of ImmunoACT in India.

The companies will work together to expand access to make a TriCAR-T cell therapy commercially available in India at affordable prices.

Caring Cross co-founder and executive director Boro Dropulić said: “We are pleased to form this commercial partnership with ImmunoACT, which is committed to providing affordable and accessible CAR-T cell therapies for serious diseases like leukaemia and lymphoma.

“Our global partnership model aims to improve access for CAR-T cell therapies by developing CAR-T cell manufacturing technologies and providing therapeutic candidates that are affordable in countries like India.

“We are excited to work with ImmunoACT to commercialise a dedicated proprietary TriCAR-T cell therapy in India, which we anticipate will decrease the rate of relapse seen with current single targeted anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapies.”

ImmunoACT has a diverse portfolio of CAR-T therapeutic assets, targeting various stages of clinical development for oncological and autoimmune disorders.

A lead candidate of the company, NexCAR19 (Actalycabtagene autoleucel) recently received approval from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) as the country’s first CAR-T cell therapy to treat relapsed/refractory B-cell lymphomas and leukaemia.