IGY Life Sciences has entered into a collaboration with MMS Holdings, a data-focused clinical research organisation (CRO), to advance the development of its anti-CoV-2 therapeutic antibody IgY-110.

According to IGY Life Sciences, the partnership with the clinical data and regulatory expert will focus on the nasal spray application of IgY-110, which it expects to be complementary to any vaccine developed for Covid-19.

The new antibody, which is presently in the preclinical stage, is being examined at the Canadian Government National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg, Manitoba where it is expected to quickly move into preclinical trials.

The nasal spray therapeutic is being developed for the treatment of those currently infected with the novel coronavirus by controlling and blocking its spread.

IGY Life Sciences said that while a vaccine is important for control of the infection, it may not be effective for the elderly as well as immune-compromised individuals.

IGY Life Sciences president and CEO Terry Dyck said: “We believe that IgY-110 could be ready as early as 2021 to help fight this pandemic. Shelf stable and with GRAS status (generally recognized as safe), IgY antibodies are a natural choice for long-term pandemic preparedness, and will be ready for the next wave of coronavirus, whenever it strikes.

“Furthermore, IgY-110 has the potential to minimize adverse reactions seen with other antibody treatments that are currently marketed or in development.”

In March, MMS said that it will provide data and related services to qualified pharma and clinical research firms for supporting commercial development of a Covid-19 vaccine or treatment for approval in the US and/or other global health bodies.

MMS global business operations and strategy executive director Kelly Hill said: “There has never been a more critical time and clear need to speed research decisions through the stages of new therapy development than now.

“Our regulatory and data-focused team is honored to positively contribute during this time. We are grateful to IGY Life Sciences for thinking critically, and in this case creatively, to find a new approach to treat and prevent the spread of COVID-19.”