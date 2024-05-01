Scenic Biotech has entered into a new research partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb, aimed at accelerating the development of new drug targets.

This partnership will utilise Scenic Biotech’s Cell-Seq platform to identify target biology for indication selection and expansion.

Under the new agreement, Scenic Biotech will receive an upfront payment, with the potential for additional payments based on the achievement of various research, development, as well as commercial milestones.

The companies have not disclosed other details and financial specifics of the deal.

The latest alliance with Bristol Myers Squibb is Scenic Biotech’s second major partnership, following a previous agreement with Genentech in 2020.

Both the collaborations capitalise on the Cell-Seq platform’s capacity to provide genetic insights that are crucial for the discovery and development of new therapeutics.

Through such partnerships, Scenic Biotech aims to reinforce its focus on the application of its Cell-Seq technology to identify modifier genes.

The technology has also proven effective in mapping uncharted biological pathways and exploring disease biology.

Scenic Biotech is pioneering modifier therapy, a new approach to treating severe genetic disorders.

In place of targeting the primary mutation which causes the disease, the modifier therapy focuses on restoring health by influencing another genomic function that can mitigate the disease’s impact, thus providing a therapeutic effect.

Scenic Biotech features a pipeline of various first-in-class small molecule programmes.

All these programmes are either fully owned by the company or are part of strategic collaborations with leading global pharmaceutical companies.

Scenic Biotech CEO Oscar Izeboud said: “Working with a world leader in drug discovery and development is an important validation of our Cell-Seq platform’s unique capability to link cellular pathways to drug targets.

“As we continue to advance our own pipeline of first-in-class disease-modifying therapies, we remain committed to harnessing the power of our ground breaking approach to support our collaborators in crafting innovative medicines for patients with devastating conditions.”