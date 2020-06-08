AbbVie has joined forces with Harbour BioMed (HBM), Utrecht University (UU), and Erasmus Medical Center (EMC) to develop a novel antibody therapeutic for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19.

The US-Dutch collaboration will focus on advancing 47D11, a fully human, neutralising antibody therapeutic candidate.

Discovery of the antibody was reported last month by Utrecht University, Erasmus Medical Center, both based in the Netherlands, and the US-based Harbour BioMed. The antibody is said to target the conserved domain of the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

As per collaboration terms, AbbVie will support its three partners through the preclinical activities, while simultaneously carrying out preparations for later stage preclinical and clinical development activities.

The US pharma company will have an option to exclusively license the antibody from the three partners for therapeutic clinical development and commercialisation of the antibody therapeutic worldwide.

AbbVie research and development senior vice president and chief Scientific officer said: “Treatment and prevention of COVID-19 remains a critical global need. The antibody discovered by UU, EMC and Harbour BioMed is extremely promising based on the mechanism by which it targets the virus and on its developability as a fully human protein.

“We look forward to working with this outstanding team to advance this antibody towards clinical trials.”

The 47D11 antibody therapeutic candidate is said to target a conserved region of the SARS-CoV-2 virus’ spike protein. In cell culture studies, the antibody has been shown to have blocked infection by the SARS-CoV-2 and a second coronavirus SARS-CoV.

Utrecht University research leader Berend-Jan Bosch said: “The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has highlighted the importance of understanding coronavirus biology.

“The collaboration with AbbVie provides an excellent opportunity to translate our research into a clinical candidate with great potential for advancing the fight against this disease.”