GENESIS Pharma has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Deciphera Pharmaceuticals for the marketing of Ripretinib in 14 European Union (EU) markets in Central and Eastern Europe.

This agreement focuses on treating fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumours (GIST) in adult patients.

The territories covered under the deal include Croatia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Greece, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Malta, Romania, Poland, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

A switch-control inhibitor of Deciphera, Ripretinib is approved in the EU for adults with advanced GIST.

Patients who have previously been treated with a minimum of three kinase inhibitors, including imatinib, are eligible for Ripretinib treatment.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals International head and senior vice-president Margarida Duarte said: “We are excited to partner with GENESIS Pharma to distribute Ripretinib across Central and Eastern Europe, ensuring fourth-line GIST patients in these countries have access to this standard-of-care treatment.

“Deciphera is committed to commercialising Ripretinib globally, and our agreement with GENESIS Pharma builds upon the significant progress we have already made launching the therapy in Europe, positioning us well for continued growth as we work together to improve the lives of GIST patients.”

The therapy also received approval in several other countries, including the US, Canada, China, Australia, Hong Kong, Iceland, Israel, Macau, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, New Zealand, and UK.

GENESIS Pharma managing director Constantinos Evripides said: “We are pleased to expand the network of our international partners and honoured that Deciphera recognised our expertise and track record in the commercialisation of innovative biopharmaceutical products targeting severe and rare diseases.

“This agreement is an important step forward in expanding our geographical reach and delivering our mission to ensure that such products are made available to patients in the countries we operate.”