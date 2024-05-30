UK-based biotechnology company ExpressionEdits has secured $13m in a seed funding round to advance the development of protein based therapies leveraging artificial intelligence (AI)-driven intronization technology.

Octopus Ventures and Redalpine co-led the investment round with contributions from Wilbe Capital, BlueYard Capital, Acequia Capital, Amino Collective, and Hawktail.

This funding is set to accelerate the development of a pipeline of protein-based therapeutics, particularly targeting recombinant proteins that have faced production challenges with existing technologies.

The company, established in 2021, focuses on a new approach to gene design that mirrors the natural genetic landscape.

By integrating multiple short noncoding DNA sequences, known as introns, into artificial genes, ExpressionEdits enhances gene expression, leading to improved protein production.

This infusion of capital will expedite the selection of candidates for preclinical studies and create a pipeline of protein-based therapies.

ExpressionEdits’ AI-powered platform amalgamates millions of biological data points with machine learning algorithms, facilitating the automated optimisation of gene design.

This technology also enables the prediction and prioritisation of essential gene properties, paving the way for the production of therapeutic proteins that were previously difficult to produce.

The company’s Genetic Syntax Engine, a computational gene editing platform, leverages advanced AI and deep biological insights. It can forecast and redesign genes to enable protein expression across treatment modalities.

Furthermore, this approach can enhance the efficiency and accuracy of gene therapies facilitating the use of lower doses to attain therapeutic levels, to reduce toxicity.

ExpressionEdits CEO and co-founder Dr Kärt Tomberg said: “At ExpressionEdits, we’re revolutionising gene expression by putting introns back where they belong, resulting in significant improvements in production.

“Our platform empowers precise decisions on which introns to use, where to place them, and how many, unlocking unprecedented levels of protein expression. Our mission is to be the pioneers in making protein therapeutics readily available and accessible to patients.”