eXmoor pharma has received an investment of around $35m in its Series A round to support the expansion of its cell and gene therapy production capability.

The fundraise saw the participation of new and existing investors Kineticos Ventures and MVM Partners, respectively.

Kineticos Ventures president and CEO Frank Lis is joining eXmoor board as a result of the financing.

The investment will allow eXmoor to launch its Cell and Gene Therapy Centre, a 65,000ft2 good manufacturing practice (GMP) facility.

The purpose-built facility will help the firm to develop and produce autologous and allogeneic cell therapies in addition to viral vectors.

It will see eXmoor leveraging around two decades of in-house facilities design, strategic cell and gene therapy (CGT) process development and transformation of its consultancy experience to become a comprehensive CGT contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO).

Planned to be opened in Bristol, UK in this July, the facility will be equipped with manufacturing cleanrooms, process & analytical development and quality control QC laboratories as well as related support mechanism for different CGTs types.

eXmoor CEO Angela Osborne said: “The team at Kineticos Ventures consists of global leaders in the CGT space, and we are excited to have their support in our expansion, extending our reach from Europe to the US.

“Clients have sought us out for years because the biggest bottleneck in manufacturing isn’t just capacity, but capability.

“Through this investment, we can offer both, moving closer to delivering our vision of a trusted, one-stop cell and gene therapy partner, accelerating the manufacturing journey from research to patients.”