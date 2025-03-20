Contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Porton Advanced has announced a partnership with Eureka Therapeutics to expedite the worldwide clinical development of T-cell therapies.

This collaboration leverages Porton Advanced’s cell and gene therapy manufacturing offerings and Artemis cell receptor as well as the E‑ALPHA antibody discovery platforms of Eureka.

Through this partnership, Porton Advanced will provide CAR-T manufacturing services for investigator-initiated trials (IITs) of Eureka, ensuring compliance with quality standards.

The support from Porton Advanced’s end-to-end CDMO platform is crucial for generating data that will propel Eureka’s therapies toward the subsequent clinical milestones.

Eureka Therapeutics CEO and founder Dr Cheng Liu said: “We are confident that through close collaboration with Porton Advanced, Eureka is well-positioned to accelerate our key pipeline programmes, supported by Porton’s robust and reliable manufacturing capabilities.”

The collaboration underscores Porton Advanced’s role in advancing therapy pipelines.

Porton Advanced chairman Oliver Ju said: “We are delighted to establish our partnership with Eureka. The seamless completion of the initial part of our collaboration programme underscores our team’s operational excellence and commitment to quality.

“Our continued collaboration will leverage our flexible models and state‑of‑the‑art manufacturing capabilities to expedite the development of groundbreaking advanced therapies.”

The company’s “specialised” contract research organisation (CRO) and CDMO platforms concentrate on a broad spectrum of services, including viral vectors, and nucleic acid therapies, among others.

Porton Advanced’s facilities, which are good manufacturing practice (GMP) compliant, cover 215,000ft2, featuring numerous clean rooms, 12 cell therapy production suites, and 10 viral vector production lines.

It has facilitated the introduction of several overseas clinical-stage pipelines into China.