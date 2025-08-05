Minaris Advanced Therapies has expanded its global presence with the inauguration of a new Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facility in Taufkirchen, Munich, Germany.

The new facility will help Minaris support its worldwide cell and gene therapy growth.

It is designed to facilitate the technology transfer of commercial advanced therapies into Europe.

Additionally, the facility allowed for the consolidation of process and analytical development, along with legacy manufacturing operations, all under one roof.

The strategic location near Munich International Airport offers clients logistical benefits for distributing advanced treatments throughout Europe and beyond.

Minaris Advanced Therapies CEO Dr Orla Cloak said: “The opening of this facility marks an important milestone in our mission to accelerate the development and manufacturing of transformative cell and gene therapies globally. It enhances our European footprint and enhances our ability to meet client needs with speed, quality, and scalability.”

The newly opened site encompasses six Grade B/A cleanrooms for aseptic manufacturing, one Grade C cleanroom equipped for closed systems and bioreactors with the capability to convert to A/B grade, and customisable cleanroom configurations.

Additionally, it has 224m² of potential space for expansion, independently controlled heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems for each cleanroom suite.

The facility is also equipped with dedicated laboratories for process development and quality control, cryopreservation, storage facilities, as well as advanced alarming and safety systems.

Minaris Advanced Therapies Board chairman Iain Baird said: “This facility embodies our shared vision for the future of cell and gene therapy manufacturing—scalable, flexible, and globally integrated.

“The seamless transition into this new facility is a testament to the dedication of our team in Germany and the commitment Minaris Advanced Therapies has to bring long-term value to clients and patients worldwide.”