Neowise Biotechnology has entered into a licensing agreement with BeOne Medicines, granting the latter rights to antigen-specific TCR molecule for the development of off-the-shelf cell therapies.

Under the agreement, Neowise will be eligible for an upfront payment and will also receive future milestone payments.

These payments are contingent upon reaching specific development, regulatory, and commercial milestones.

Additionally, Neowise will earn royalties from the commercialisation of the cell therapy products developed by BeOne.

The financial details of the agreement have not been disclosed.

Neowise founder and CEO Songming Peng said: “We are very pleased to enter into this agreement with BeOne, which will expand the application of our TCR molecules into new territories and support the research and clinical development of BeOne’s next-generation cell therapy products.

“With our expertise in antigen-specific TCR discovery, we believe in the great commercial value and broad clinical potential of our proprietary antigen-TCR library, CAST. We look forward to working with BeOne to bring next-generation, off-the-shelf cell therapies to cancer patients worldwide.”

BeOne Medicines now holds the right to develop and commercialise its next-generation cell therapy products using the licensed TCR molecule.

BeOne vice-president and head of Cell Therapy Alex Huang said: “As a global company committed to advancing the next frontier of cancer treatment, BeOne is harnessing the transformative potential of iPSC-derived cell therapies in oncology.”

“We are building an allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell therapy platform that uses cutting-edge genetic engineering to achieve broad applicability across diverse patient populations – bringing us closer to more universal, accessible cancer treatments. To accelerate this vision, we are actively forging strategic, global partnerships.”