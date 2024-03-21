Evommune has announced an expanded strategic partnership with Maruho for the development and commercialisation of EVO756 in Greater China and some Asian countries.

EVO756 is a highly selective small molecule antagonist targeting mas-related G-protein coupled receptor X2 (MRGPRX2), a receptor implicated in various inflammatory conditions.

This partnership builds on a previous deal signed by the companies in September last year for Japan.

As per the new agreement, Evommune is entitled to receive up to $62m, including an upfront and additional milestone payments.

The company has commenced a Phase I trial of EVO756, involving healthy adults as well as adults with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU).

The randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled single and multiple ascending dose (SAD and MAD) trial is designed to evaluate the investigational therapy’s safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of oral doses of EVO756.

It will also explore the pharmacodynamic effects of EVO756 on mast cell degranulation through a skin challenge test.

Results from the study are anticipated in the first half of this year, potentially positioning EVO756 as a pioneering oral treatment for mast cell-mediated diseases.

In pre-clinical research, EVO756 showed the potential to be an oral therapy option for various mast cell-mediated ailments by hindering MRGPRX2 activation and mast cell degranulation.

Evommune chief corporate strategy and legal officer Greg Moss said: “The collaboration with Maruho gives full recognition to the strengths of both companies, accelerating the delivery of R&D innovation, and jointly bringing transformative medicines to benefit chronic inflammatory disease patients in Asia and globally.

“Maruho’s recognition of the potential of EVO756 has allowed us to attract substantial non-dilutive capital, which will be used to support our strategy to expand our pipeline with novel therapies designed to treat and halt the progression of chronic inflammatory diseases.”