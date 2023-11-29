Evommune has entered into a new strategic partnership with Accutar Biotechnology to discover new small-molecule drug candidates for chronic inflammatory diseases.

The partnership will utilise Accutar’s artificial intelligence (AI) platform and Evommune’s expertise to design and develop novel oral small molecule treatments for targets, which are the root cause of chronic immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.

Evommune’s deep biological insights will be integrated with Accutar’s AI-driven medicinal chemistry engine for the development of next-generation therapies.

Evommune chief scientific officer Jeegar Patel said: “Accutar has a highly sophisticated hybrid approach of computational drug design and wet lab validation, and we plan to leverage this to overcome the limitations of traditional drug discovery methods on our targets of interest – allowing us to more efficiently design safe and efficacious therapies for complex chronic inflammatory diseases.

“Accutar is a team we know well, having collaborated with them on our current programme targeting PKCθ, and we are thrilled to be expanding our partnership in a broader capacity.”

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Accutar CEO Jie Fan said: “Chronic inflammatory diseases represent the greatest threat to human health today, with nearly 60% of people in the U.S. alone suffering from at least one chronic condition.”

Evommune is focused on the discovery and development of new therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Accutar is a clinical-stage biotech company that focuses on AI-empowered drug discovery.