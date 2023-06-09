Cosette acquires worldwide rights to Endoceutics’ Intraros prescription drug

Cosette Pharmaceuticals has acquired the worldwide rights to prescription drug, Intraros, from Endorecherche’s subsidiary Endoceutics.

The transaction includes 108 issued and pending patents globally with the latest expiring this year including three Orange Book listed patents.

The acquisition will expedite Cosette’s women’s health portfolio, with a commercial stage product that is patent protected.

At present, Intrarosa is offered in almost all major markets, including the UK, the US, Canada, EU and Israel through local partners such as Tecnimede, Avia, Theramex, Lupin, Labatec, Dexcel, Lacer, Lee’s Pharma, and Valenta.

It is expected to be launched in Asian market in 2025.

Cosette Pharmaceuticals president and CEO Apurva Saraf said: “This transformative acquisition further strengthens Cosette’s commitment to women’s health with a patent protected, novel drug formulation.

“In partnership with MSH Pharma, Cosette will leverage its unique commercial and manufacturing capabilities to ensure continued patient access to Intrarosa. We look forward to expanding Cosette’s global footprint in new territories and with our existing distribution partners.”

Intrarosa is said to be the only prescription drug that provides estrogen as well as androgen to treat moderate-to-severe dyspareunia.

Dyspareunia is a common symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy (VVA) due to menopause.

In the US alone, there are an estimated 64 million post-menopausal women, and as many as 32 million of those who suffer from symptoms related to VVA.

Cosette is backed by healthcare focused private equity firm Avista Capital Partners.