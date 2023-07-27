Kincell Bio, a cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) spun out of Inceptor Bio, has launched with $36m investment with an aim to help early-stage innovators develop and manufacture cell therapies.

The start-up facilitates analytical and process development, CMC consulting as well as early-stage GMP manufacturing of cell therapies.

Initially, its emphasis will be on manufacturing immune cell therapies, such as autologous and allogeneic Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-M, CAR-T, and CAR-NK programmes.

It looks to eventually support in-house mRNA development along with additional GMP manufacturing capacity to help all cell engineering processes.

The start-up’s launch financing was led by Kineticos Ventures, with its founder Shailesh Maingi appointed as chair of the Kincell board.

Maingi is also the founder of Inceptor Bio, which is a cell therapy biotech based in North Carolina.

Bruce Thompson, with more than 20 years of industry experience including leadership roles at Pfizer and National Resilience, will spearhead Kincell as the CEO.

He will also join the start-up’s board.

Maingi said: “Kincell represents a significant step forward in bridging the gap between laboratory research and clinical development of cell therapies.

“By addressing the manufacturing challenges faced by early-stage innovators, Kincell is playing a vital role in accelerating the progress of cell therapy innovation.”

The CDMO has acquired a facility and a team in Gainesville, Florida, and plans to further expand at the site.

It also intends to expand in other markets, including Boston, and Research Triangle Park (RTP) in North Carolina.

Thompson said: “Our mission is to enable early-stage biotech companies to bring their life-changing therapies to patients by providing accessible and high-quality manufacturing services.

“With our technology-forward approach and focus on immune cell therapies, we are poised to accelerate the advancement of cell therapies from bench to bedside.”