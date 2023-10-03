Cambrex has concluded the expansion of capacity at its small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in High Point, North Carolina, US.

With an investment of $38m, the company has doubled the manufacturing capacity of the facility.

The expansion included new advanced analytical and chemical development laboratories and construction of two new clinical manufacturing suites.

Cambrex has also developed a small-scale commercial manufacturing operation with three work centres and 2,000 litre reactors.

The capabilities of High Point facility are said to complement the company’s earlier acquired Snapdragon Chemistry, which has expertise in research and development (R&D) for API batch and continuous flow process development.

With the combination of Snapdragon Chemistry and the expansion in High Point, clients will be able to use one vendor for flow chemistry scale-up from R&D through commercialisation.

Cambrex has generated 70 new jobs in addition to the development of new infrastructure.

To meet the increasing demand for outsourced product development and manufacturing services, Cambrex is focusing on expanding its capabilities and capacity across its network in North America and Europe.

Cambrex CEO Tom Loewald said: “When we began this project in 2021, our vision extended far beyond capacity.

“We designed a facility that can continue to deliver on client needs as the industry evolves, with state-of-the-art technology and laboratory equipment, an energy-efficient infrastructure, and clinical to commercial manufacturing scale.”